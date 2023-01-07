Forum: NParks monitoring situation at Rail Corridor, Rifle Range Nature Park

We thank Ms Ng Suan Eng for her letter, “Cyclists ignoring rules and endangering others on shared paths” (Jan 5).

The Rail Corridor and newly opened Rifle Range Nature Park are designed to be inclusive and safe shared spaces for everyone to enjoy.

The National Parks Board (NParks) urges all visitors to adhere to safety guidelines and advisories on signs displayed in these green spaces, and to be gracious to fellow users.

For the safety of all visitors, we would like to remind cyclists that cycling is not allowed at Rifle Range Nature Park. Cyclists are also not allowed to ride on designated hiking trails in our nature reserves and other nature parks, which can be easily identified by the “No Bicycles” signs.

Cyclists using the Rail Corridor are reminded to ride safely and look out for others. They should slow down and give way to others, especially in crowded areas, and dismount and push their bikes when approaching narrow stretches, such as along the old railway bridges.

NParks will continue to monitor the situation at the Rail Corridor and Rifle Range Nature Park. We conduct regular operations to engage errant cyclists, and will take enforcement action where necessary.

Lim Liang Jim

Group Director, Conservation

National Parks Board