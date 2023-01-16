Forum: Nothing wrong with evoking emotions to make profits

Unlike Mr Chin A. Ong (Group using teens in door-to-door sales to evoke sympathy and reap abnormal profits, Jan 11), I do not see anything wrong with what these young people are doing and their marketing strategy, as long as their customers are not intimidated or forced to buy their products.

Evoking sympathy to make profits is a business strategy that has been around forever. We see that in the way people sell tissues and many other similar enterprises.

I recall encountering teenagers successfully selling expensive stalks of roses during Valentine’s Day outside restaurants and other places frequented by couples, using equally powerful emotional appeals.

Let us celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of those who spend honest time doing positive work, instead of seeing evil where there is none.

Lee Seong Wee