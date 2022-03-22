Forum: Noteworthy effort by local artist for Ukraine humanitarian cause

I admire local artist Yip Yew Chong for his effort to create an artwork to raise funds for the people of Ukraine who are reeling from the impact of the ongoing war with Russia (S'pore artist takes the brush to raise funds for Ukraine, March 20).

His acrylic painting depicts so much love and joy, with children of different races playing together and enjoying the outdoor life.

The bed of yellow sunflowers in the foreground is yet another expression of happiness and friendship and all things positive.

I was drawn to the fact that the artist organised the project with a friend who is from Russia, the country involved in the current conflict.

It is noteworthy how the artist has united people of different nationalities for this humanitarian cause.

Bennie Cheok