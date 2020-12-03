Forum: Not so easy for seniors to jump on board with digitalisation

Ms Shermaine Ang suggested the creation of an office to help seniors who face digital problems (Set up office to help seniors the pre-digital way, Nov 16).

In its response, the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) listed the approaches it is taking to help seniors cope (Multi-pronged approach to helping seniors cope with digitalisation, Nov 27), which are mainly ways to teach seniors how to go digital, without addressing Ms Ang's suggestion.

Attending a digital class does not help anchor the lessons learnt in that class. Often, the steps are difficult to remember if one does not repeatedly use them, which seniors are unlikely to do.

Moreover, the lower-income are being asked to acquire smartphones and data plans, which are not affordable for those living in rental or one-room flats, even with the special rates available to seniors.

Just as institutions like the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore, Economic Development Board and Central Provident Fund Board continue to provide physical offices to help those who are unable to personally access digital services, an office as suggested by Ms Ang should be set up to help them.

Staff could be deployed at community clubs to provide such services to help seniors.

MCI's reply also did not address Ms Ang's concern for those who are illiterate and have no close connections to help them navigate digital platforms.

Ang Chiew Leng