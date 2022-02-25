Forum: Not safe to let credit cards out of sight at restaurants

I refer to the article, "Time to ban asking for credit card details over the phone" (Feb 1), which describes the card verification value (CVV) as "to a credit or debit card what a security gate is to protected premises".

I would like to highlight another practice that could also compromise the CVV - handing your credit card to the waiter for bill payment at a restaurant. Isn't there a risk of the credit card details being copied?

Can restaurants be made to implement a system where the payment device is brought to the dining table? This is widely practised in Europe. If that cannot be done, then let us queue at the counter for payment. It is much safer than letting our credit cards out of sight.

Jacqueline Lim