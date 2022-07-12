Forum: Not much residents can do about junk mail in letterboxes

A few years ago, the letterboxes at my block were upgraded to include a locking mechanism that blocks the apertures and keeps out junk mail. This was a great innovation.

However, since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, it appears the locking mechanism has been disabled. Even newspapers are now being stuffed into our letterboxes for delivery. I now count about 10 to 20 trash leaflets weekly.

What is especially unacceptable is that there are people damaging our letterboxes just to ensure these leaflets get pushed in.

I have been locked out of my own letterbox because someone jammed the metal bar near the flap. For days, I have been trying to no avail to open my letterbox, even adding oil to my key. I can't even get my newspapers out.

What is the point of having closed circuit television cameras near the letterbox if vandalism continues to occur and residents continue to be inundated with junk mail?

Chew Soon New