Forum: Not fair for public to get angry with emergency department healthcare staff

I refer to the letter by Dr Michael Loh Toon Seng, “Unresolved anger can escalate to abuse of healthcare staff” (May 4), which described how his family waited a long time with no updates when his father visited the National University Hospital.

This is a typical scene that front-line staff encounter daily.

Families voice their frustrations, and sometimes even physically abuse healthcare staff, or complain to mainstream and social media about their situations.

Family members should realise that there is a shortage of nursing and paramedical staff (such as radiographers and technicians) in Singapore and all over the world.

Most staff in private and restructured hospitals, especially in the emergency department (ED), are working beyond their capacity.

The Health Ministry has reassured the public that though patients take an average of seven hours to reach the wards, treatment starts right at the ED (Longer waiting times for beds in some hospitals, but treatment not delayed: MOH, April 22). This means ED staff have to take care of existing patients, as well as patients who are supposed to be managed in the ward.

Communicating with the patient’s family, as Dr Loh mentioned, may be important, but is not essential or urgent. The staff at the ED should focus on ensuring all patients with emergency conditions are treated promptly and appropriately.

Hospitals usually arrange for a family conference with managing doctors to update them on important decisions. But if the patient is well and rational, as in the case of Dr Loh’s father, it is better that the family contact him for regular updates.

With staff shortages, such family conferences may be delayed. But medical staff would most likely contact family members if important medical decisions, like going for an operation, need to be made.

Medical staff shortage and over-crowdedness at EDs are not the fault of the medical and nursing staff. I appeal to members of the public like Dr Loh to be considerate and understanding of the whole situation. It is also an offence to verbally or physically abuse any medical staff.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has promised that Singapore will hire about 4,000 new nurses by end-2023, and I urge the public to be patient till our nursing manpower improves.

Desmond Wai (Dr)