Forum: Not everything of local origin is a heritage asset

Mr Woon Wee Min suggested in his letter that Singa Fist, an amalgam of regional martial arts created here in 1985, “be added to Singapore’s portfolio of heritage assets” (Shine spotlight on little-known made-in-Singapore martial arts style, April 24).

Not everything of local origin, old or new, qualifies as a heritage asset. Singa Fist’s obscurity over 38 years stands in contrast to the popularity of martial arts forms such as taekwondo, karate and judo, which it borrows from. Our cultural inheritance includes wushu and silat, which enjoy sporting credentials.

Perhaps Singa Fist also suffered from poor or insufficient marketing. Its founder, Mr Teo Choon Teck, lamented in a news interview several years back that nobody wanted to learn it or practise it any more.

Anthony Lee Mui Yu