Forum: Not enough rubbish bins at MacRitchie

Monkeys picking at rubbish scattered next to a bin at MacRitchie Reservoir Park, as seen on the morning of Feb 14, 2022. PHOTO: CHIN KEE THOU
MacRitchie Reservoir Park is popular with many visitors for outdoor activities such as jogging, hiking and tai chi. Come the weekend, many gather there for picnics.

Unfortunately, there are not enough bins at the park for the amount of trash that is produced, and much of it is left scattered around the bin area.

This attracts not only flies but also scavengers like crows.

Monkeys, as seen in this photo taken on Monday morning, are also attracted to the trash.

The strewn rubbish is unsightly and also poses a hygiene hazard.

I would appreciate it if the authorities could look into the matter, and provide enough bins to accommodate the trash.

Chin Kee Thou

