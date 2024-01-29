Forum: Not easy to set up 24-hour polyclinics

I refer to the letter suggesting that polyclinics open for 24 hours so that hospital accident and emergency departments are not overwhelmed (Can polyclinics open 24 hours to take the load off A&E departments?, Jan 24).

Running a polyclinic is a complex process. Besides healthcare professionals like family physicians, who take several years to be trained, polyclinics also require a large team of nurses, health attendants and technicians, among others, to function.

Healthcare workers are in short supply worldwide right now. It is unrealistic to expect the authorities to be able to continue bringing in foreign healthcare workers in large numbers.

Opening a 24x7 clinic is even more challenging. Finding staff to work night shifts or on public holidays is difficult. Just like other people, healthcare workers also want to finish their work by 6pm and enjoy the rest of the evening with their families. If they have school-going children or aged parents to take care of, it becomes even tougher for them to work night shifts or weekends.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has put in a lot of resources to build new polyclinics and upgrade existing ones, with several expected to be operational over the next few years.

The current plan would have to be completed first before we can think about setting up 24x7 polyclinics.

I urge all Singaporeans to take heed of MOH’s advice to go to the A&E department only for medical emergencies, and to consult their family physicians for non-urgent medical conditions.

Desmond Wai (Dr)