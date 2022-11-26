Forum: Not appropriate to make untrained helpers solely responsible for eldercare

We refer to the letter, “Domestic helpers need specialised training in caring for seniors” (Nov 19).

Growing old comes with many complexities such as memory loss, visual and hearing impairments, and mobility and related challenges.

While we understand that it is a common practice to employ migrant domestic workers (MDWs) to care for the elderly, it is not appropriate to place the responsibility of caring for the elderly squarely on the shoulders of untrained helpers.

As our population ages, more families will turn to MDWs to care for their elderly loved ones. Depending on the physical and mental state of the elderly, there is a pressing need for MDWs employed as caregivers to be properly trained to carry out their roles efficiently and effectively.

Since 2005, the Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training (Fast) has been encouraging MDWs who have a passion for caregiving to be trained in elder caregiving skills. Fast has trained more than 6,000 MDW caregivers through a rigorous programme.

The caregiving training at Fast is heavily subsidised by the Ministry of Manpower, as our goal is to build capability and capacity in eldercare. In so doing, we hope the elderly can age in place in the comfort of their homes, and be cared for by properly trained MDW caregivers.

To encourage more MDWs to be trained as caregivers, the Fast-Sheng Siong Scholarship was set up in July 2022, with 20 MDWs given scholarships recently to be trained in eldercare skills. We hope more MDWs will be motivated to hone their skills in eldercare.

Fast also recognises the need to support the mental health needs of MDW caregivers, as their role is stressful and demanding. MDW caregivers can attend regular workshops on mental health and self-care to improve their overall mental well-being. More recently, with the support of the Ministry of Manpower, Fast initiated the Peer Support Leaders Programme – a programme to train MDWs as “care sisters” who can quickly help MDWs in distress.

We urge those who are employing MDWs to care for their elderly family members to send them for proper training if they are not trained. Employers must also be mindful of the stress that comes with caring for their elderly loved ones by being understanding, showing empathy and providing mental support for the MDW. Employers and MDW caregivers can contact Fast on our 24-hour helpline 1800-3374357 to seek help.

Lim Fang Sung

President

Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training