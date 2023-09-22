Forum: Not always possible for people to be on full alert against scams

I support Workers’ Party MP Sylvia Lim’s proposal for banks to reimburse scam victims (Sylvia Lim wants banks to reimburse scam victims; Govt says it could erode vigilance, Sept 19). Digital banking in its current form needs a rethink. Too many people have lost their savings, even their retirement funds.

In a span of two years, hundreds of millions in savings have been stolen or emptied from customers’ accounts.

People put their money in the bank for safe keeping. If the bank experiences any loss or break-in, customers are assured their savings can still be recovered.

However, digital banking in its current form has transferred safe keeping from the banks to the customers. Instead of breaking into a bank, thieves now break into individual accounts through deception.

Present-day digital scams are so sophisticated that one has to be alert to tell the real from the fake, and not be deceived.

Multitasking, stress, fatigue or medication can affect one’s level of alertness too and scammers are adept at exploiting this.

Banks need to have in place better ways to protect customers in the push for digitalisation. Individuals who lose their savings do not just lose money, but sometimes even their lives through suicide.

Grace Chua