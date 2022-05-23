Forum: Non-standard drugs should not cost so much

Many drugs are subsidised at restructured hospitals. Among these subsidised drugs are generic drugs that were already affordable to begin with.

The drugs that place a financial burden on patients are the ones that are not on the Ministry of Health's Standard Drug List. Many non-standard drugs are needed to treat chronic conditions such as metabolic disorders and skin conditions, and cannot be replaced by generic drugs.

I know of some non-standard drugs that can be bought for 30 per cent to 50 per cent cheaper from retail pharmacies in Malaysia, and wonder why these drugs are so costly here even at restructured hospitals.

If the prices are a result of free market economics, then I think the state needs to step in and impose price controls for the good of its citizens.

Chan Chong Leong