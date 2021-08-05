Forum: Noise generated by dismantling of bulky items is disruptive

I live in Anchorvale Lane in Sengkang. There is a constant loud, very unpleasant noise from the hammering and throwing of bulky objects at Block 312, outside the multi-storey car park.

I have observed that workers use hammers to break down furniture, refrigerators and other items.

The noisy works happen almost daily, even on Saturdays and Sundays, and make it difficult for me to concentrate on my work.

I reported this issue to the town council a few times and finally raised it with MP Jamus Lim.

Associate Professor Lim explained that this noise is generated from the manual dismantling of bulky items. These items are dumped into a skip tank at Block 312, and then taken away.

Prof Lim and his team have taken some measures to reduce the noise. But unfortunately, the noise continues.

Why do the workers need to dismantle the bulky items in the open, and generate such disruptive noise daily in a residential area?

There are harmful chemicals such as mercury that can be released from the refrigerators in the dismantling process, exposing workers and residents to harmful chemicals.

I hope the authorities can look into this issue to reach a long-term solution so that we can live and work in peace at home.

Chen Xiaorong (Dr)