Forum: No Ukraine tomorrow if arms supply is halted

I refer to Mr Liu Fook Thim’s letter, “No. 1 priority for the world should be to end war with Russia“ (March 1).

If the supply of arms to Ukraine is stopped, there would be no longer be a Ukraine tomorrow. It would simply be swallowed by Russia, and Russian President Vladimir Putin would be rewarded for his unprovoked act of aggression.

Mr Putin seems intent on a mission to reassemble the old Soviet Union. Professor Tommy Koh was right to say he must not be allowed to succeed in his act of aggression (Why Putin must not be allowed to succeed in his act of aggression, Feb 24).

Koh Seow Long