Forum: No substitute for face-to-face contact in suicide prevention

I am glad people can seek help faster by having easier access to emotional support, especially for those aged 10 to 29 in the suicidal high-risk group. These efforts include the Samaritans of Singapore’s Care Text messaging service through WhatsApp, 24-hour hotline and e-mail befriending service.

But as pointed out by Mr Lai Yew Chan (Connecting with others is key in mental wellness, Oct 12), there is often no substitute for face-to-face contact as counselling hotlines may not work for everyone.

While we try to get as many people to seek help as possible, it can be easy to forget that the quality of the first contact with a support service is more important than the number of accessible services. If there is no viable substitute for face-to-face emotional support, we may need support services (including volunteer numbers) to be expanded to cater to both virtual and face-to-face settings.

If initial virtual support translates into more individuals accessing different levels of support, organisations like the Samaritans of Singapore may be overwhelmed.

Besides looking into improving the training of its volunteers, SOS can perhaps consider implementing initiatives that reduce the risk of vicarious traumatisation of volunteers due to exposure to emotionally distressing information. This is especially important if a limited number of volunteers are forced to handle more distress cases during abnormal times such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

Researchers are now attempting to use artificial intelligence to study who is likely to attempt suicide and when (Using smartphones to try to predict suicide, Oct 11). This could be a valuable tool to assist volunteers and inexperienced clinicians in the preliminary assessment of persons in need.

However, we should resist the temptation to de-humanise every facet of emotional support simply because we can avoid discomfort and because it is convenient.

Instead, we should always bear in mind that it is having someone acknowledging our emotional pain and journeying with us which gives us the strength to overcome life’s adversities.

Victor Ho (Dr)