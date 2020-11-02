Forum: No red flags raised to university about book by ex-NUS don

We thank Dr Yap Eng Chew for sharing his concerns, which have also been expressed by other stakeholders in the National University of Singapore (NUS) (NUS needs to clear the air about sacked don's actions, Oct 23).

At NUS, academics are free to engage in research and get their results published, to teach in the classroom and express themselves on campus.

However, they are expected to do so within acceptable scholarly and professional standards, as well as the regulations of the university.

We also expect all our faculty and staff to hold themselves to the highest standards and to abide by the NUS code of conduct for staff. If they fall short, discipline is swift.

Dr Jeremy Fernando was dismissed for a serious breach of the code of conduct for staff, which prohibits intimate relationships between staff and undergraduates.

Given the seriousness of the allegations, NUS also filed a police report and will continue to aid in police investigations.

My colleagues in the NUS Victim Care Unit and Tembusu College provided immediate support and care to the affected students, and will continue to do so.

Dr Fernando's paper, Teach Me Tonight, appeared in his self-published 2017 book, Why Hasn't JB Already Disappeared.

This book was not widely circulated. In addition, no red flags were raised at any time to the college or the university in relation to his academic work.

While Dr Fernando is known to use metaphors to provoke discussion, the analogy of a sexual relationship between a teacher and a student as part of the learning process is unacceptable to NUS.

The university will continue to ensure that all student activities - across education and student life - at Tembusu College and at all of NUS' residential colleges adhere to NUS regulations and are aligned with NUS' values.

The safety and well-being of our students and staff are of utmost importance, and we remain committed to upholding this duty of care.

Bernard Tan (Professor)

Senior Vice-Provost (Undergraduate Education)

National University of Singapore