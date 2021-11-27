Forum: No reason for identity politics in Singapore

I don't believe that identity politics is rampant in Singapore (Managing the tensions of tribal politics: Lawrence Wong, Nov 24). I also don't think identity politics is automatically a bad thing.

If there are issues that particularly affect a certain group of people, such as anti- discrimination laws and gay people, then identity politics makes sense.

Still, I don't think there is any reason for identity politics in Singapore today. There isn't any law in Singapore that discriminates against people of any gender, skin colour, sexual orientation or religion.

Identity politics taken to the extreme, on issues such as race, is dangerous. As a small country, Singapore cannot afford to have people playing the race card.

Jonathan Wong