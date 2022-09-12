Forum: No proof of income means I may have to forgo previous benefits of credit card

I am from the Pioneer Generation and have been retired for several years now.

All these years, I've been using the Plus! credit card and enjoying the discounts and credit facility the card gives.

Another bank has now taken over the credit facility. Now, I have to reapply for a new card to enjoy the same privileges and facilities.

Unfortunately, having been retired for several years now, I do not have proof of any employment and/or income.

Not once over the years have I defaulted in settling my monthly bills. Now, through no fault of mine, I will not have access to the same facilities and discounts any more.

As more and more retirees come on board, what measures are being put in place so that retirees are not disadvantaged by such changes?

Ajit Singh Nagpal