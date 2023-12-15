Forum: No polyclinic patient is denied care due to an outstanding bill

We thank Mr Raymond Anthony Fernando for his feedback (Don’t deny medical care over bills, Dec 8).

At National Healthcare Group Polyclinics (NHGP), the health and well-being of patients is our topmost priority. No patient will be denied medical care due to an outstanding medical bill.

Patients with financial difficulties will be attended to by our financial counsellors or medical social workers, who will explore various payment options and financial assistance schemes to help the patient pay the medical bill.

We have since reached out to Mr Fernando to clarify that he has never been denied care at NHGP and reassured him that he will continue to receive the care and support he needs at our polyclinic.

We wish Mr Fernando the best of health.

Dr Christopher Chong

Head, Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic

National Healthcare Group Polyclinics