Forum: No perfect deterrent to harmful behaviour

The letter, “How effective is caning as a deterrence against sex offences?” (Dec 22), takes us back to the question of how effective punishments such as the death sentence, jail, caning and reformative training are in bringing about a change in harmful human behaviour.

Most who are determined to cause harm will do so despite knowing the consequences. So it’s all about personal choices. And our choices are influenced by how we are wired biologically, psychologically and socially, and how well our basic psychological needs are satisfied.

It also comes down to how people are influenced by society, and what knowledge and values they accrue in their early years. Much goes into the shaping of an individual.

Meanwhile, the law must do its best to protect people, and amend its policies as we go along and gain new experiences.

There is no perfect solution to containing the unpredictabilities of harmful human behaviours, and interventions are as complex as human nature.

Frank Singam