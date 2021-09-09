Forum: No penalties for those who can't clear table themselves

We support Mr Bennie Cheok's call to lend a hand to others who need help in clearing their table after their meal as a mark of graciousness in our community (Lend a hand if someone needs help with returning tray at hawker centre, Sept 6).

The National Environment Agency has previously explained that enforcement will not be taken against the frail elderly or less-abled, or children who are clearly unable to clear their tables.

We would like to affirm that this remains the case. If the frail elderly, less-abled or children are unable to carry their food to the table in the first place, we call for their companions or diners nearby to help return the trays and dirty crockery.

The situation at our hawker centres since Sept 1 has been encouraging. Observers have noted that most diners now return their dirty crockery and trays and bin their litter after their meals.

This gesture goes a long way in keeping our public dining places clean and hygienic, lets tables be used more quickly, and creates a more pleasant dining experience for everyone.

Tony Teo

Group Director, Environmental Public Health Operations

National Environment Agency