Forum: No need to rush for bargains meant to help the lower income

I read with interest associate editor Chua Mui Hoong’s article, “Higher wages for tradespeople: Who pays the bill?” (April 21).

I, too, cringe each time I see well-to-do Singaporeans jostle with their less-well-off countrymen for cheap hawker meals, or use heavily subsidised or free services which are largely designed to help the lower income mitigate the bane of inflation.

I was also flabbergasted to hear someone who volunteers in an organisation offering free traditional Chinese medicine consultations say that many of the patients come in expensive cars, and some would even complain that there is no free parking. It is obvious that if means testing had been applied, these patients would not have qualified for the free consultations.

It is understandable that we all enjoy and celebrate good deals. I myself derive tremendous joy from clinching a good bargain or winning even a small prize in a lucky draw. However, it would be good if we could guard against letting the pursuit of this joy of “winning” deprive someone else who needs a bargain more.

For instance, instead of keeping the Friday $3 PayLah rebate and raving about it, we could perhaps consider giving it to the hawker centre cleaner as a small token of appreciation for the work done.

Ms Chua aptly said that “as Singaporeans mature as a people, we can afford to leave behind some habits bred in times of scarcity to embrace a culture of sufficiency”.

I believe this would augur well for President Halimah Yacob’s call for Singaporeans to deepen mutual responsibility to one another as part of nation-building.

Karen Yip Lai Kham