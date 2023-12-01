Forum: No need to give subsidies to retirees to keep their cars

I refer to Ms Susan Tan’s letter “Make it easier for seniors to keep their cars to maintain mobility” (Nov 29), suggesting that the Government give retirees who previously owned a car a subsidy or cap the prevailing certificate of entitlement (COE) premium needed to keep the car.

I am a retiree and I drive. The COE for my car will expire in 2028, but the last thing I expect the Government to do is to give me a COE subsidy so that I can continue to drive.

There have been repeated calls over the years from various groups to be given subsidies to drive due to their personal needs.

Many grandparents fetch their grandchildren using public transport and many retirees have no problems going about their business on public transport, which is one of the best in the world. I doubt retirees, including Ms Tan, would isolate themselves at home because they had to give up their cars.

Tan Bee Lian