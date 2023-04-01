Forum: No need to demonise private housing estate residents over parking

I refer to Ms Jade Seah’s social media posting on her recent parking encounter in a private housing estate (Jade Seah calls out ‘self-entitled behaviour’ after getting note on windshield for parking in private estate, March 23).

Unlike condominiums and Housing Board estates which provide “guaranteed” season parking for residents, private housing estate residents return home daily not knowing where they might end up having to park their cars.

In private housing estates, there is an unwritten understanding among residents that the spot in front of their house “belongs” to them as otherwise, they would have nowhere to park their cars when they return home. So when “their spot” is taken, there is a deep sense of intrusion.

Such feelings of intrusion are not unique to private housing estate residents. Even in condominiums and HDB carparks, most if not all residents also have their “preferred” parking spaces and residents learn to recognise which car habitually parks in which space, so others will refrain from parking in those spaces to avoid a “turf war” even though there is no right of reservation.

So there is no need for observers to demonise private housing estate residents by calling them “entitled” or other names.

The roads within most private housing estates in Singapore are largely designed and intended for the residents’ use. They are not intended for “outsiders” to park and patronise nearby eateries or save on season parking charges in their neighbouring HDB estate.

If a private housing estate resident has visitors, the host resident should sort out the visitor’s parking such as not to annoy the neighbours. If this is impossible, then he shouldn’t invite visitors. This is good neighbourliness.

Parking issues are the No. 1 cause of neighbours falling out with one another.

On my part, I will not buy a property with known parking issues such as estates with popular eateries and no public carpark.

I will not visit anyone who lives in such estates unless my host sorts out my parking issues in advance.

And I will also not patronise any eatery with no nearby public carpark.

I am not talking about legal rights. I am talking about being considerate.

No point having a legal right and being legally right but you end up being inconsiderate whether knowingly or unknowingly.

Chia Boon Teck