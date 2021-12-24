Forum: No need for safe distancing officers to remind diners to leave after meal

It is not the job of safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers to remind diners to leave their tables after they have finished their meals (Remind diners to leave tables after finishing meal, Dec 22).

By extension, what about diners who reserve tables with tissue paper? Should we ask the ambassadors and enforcement officers to remove the packets?

In the same vein, should we call the police over municipal issues?

Getting these officials involved with table etiquette is a waste of valuable resources. It is an issue best left to diners' common sense and social graciousness.

Jonathan Wong