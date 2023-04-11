Forum: No need for HDB to cater to people’s aspirational housing needs

I refer to the article “Big jump in HDB resale flats that sold for $800k to $999k during the pandemic” (April 6).

Looking at the photos of SkyTerrace @ Dawson, I noticed the chic architectural design elements of these HDB flats are similar to those seen in high-end condos. It is no surprise that a unit there was the most expensive HDB flat sold at $1.418 million in July 2022.

HDB flats should be basic, modern and functional, and do without designs like those seen in condos that will cost more to build.

What is concerning is that tax dollars may be used to subsidise young professionals’ aspirations to live in a nice apartment. No government has an obligation to its citizens when it comes to aspirational housing.

HDB should focus on its core principle, which is to provide decent, affordable housing for the middle- and lower-income groups.

Let’s make HDB flats affordable again.

Tan Swan Hwee