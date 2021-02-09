Forum: No magic number for a safe Chinese New Year gathering

Like the festivals celebrated by other races and religions, Chinese New Year is a time for family members and friends to gather - primarily to eat and to talk.

But the Covid-19 pandemic is still ongoing. We are facing one of the most challenging periods in our lifetime.

With regard to safety measures to contain and control virus spread, we must have heard questions such as: "Why allow so many people in malls, markets, and MRT stations and trains, while having an eight-person limit for households?"

At crowded public places, everyone is expected to put on a mask. These people are largely individuals going about their own activities, while keeping a safe distance from others.

In contrast, inside a home, family members and friends would be in close proximity, at times without masks on if some are eating.

Hence, given the current situation in which many virus carriers are asymptomatic and transmission is via the nose and mouth, having a hundred people in the mall - properly masked, keeping quiet and moving - is safer than having a couple of unmasked individuals talking to each other in close proximity for a long time.

There is no magic number for how many can gather safely.

It is not the number of people who gather that matters, but what they are doing.

Always assume the person you are talking to is a potential carrier, and take steps to protect yourself. This adage is most applicable in these trying times - prevention is better than cure.

Daniel Chan Wai Piew