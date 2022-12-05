Forum: No investment comes without risk

It is heartening that Temasek’s investment loss in cryptocurrency exchange FTX will have no impact on the Net Investment Returns Contribution (FTX loss won’t hit income from reserves: DPM Wong, Dec 1). This is further assurance of our robust financial and governance systems.

Industry experts agree.

According to the latest Governance, Sustainability and Resilience Scoreboard released by consulting outfit Global SWF earlier this year, Singapore has overtaken Australia as having the world’s largest state-owned investor with best practices in governance, sustainability and resilience based on parameters such as transparency and accountability, responsible investing and legitimacy, and long-term returns.

“High risk, high reward” is something that is often said in the world of investment and finance. Investing inevitably comes with risks which can never be completely eliminated even with gold standards in risk management and due diligence.

Top institutional investors like BlackRock and Sequoia Capital were also caught up in the FTX maelstrom.

What remains to be done now is to soldier on and pursue measured investment risks, to continue with the build-up and strengthening of Singapore’s reserves.

Woon Wee Min