Forum: No harm letting security officers sit while on duty

We refer to the recent Forum letters on workers being allowed to sit while at their jobs (Give security officers a chance to sit, March 11; Treat employees better by letting them sit when their role allows them to, March 15; and Security officers at National Museum can have additional rest breaks during shifts, March 17).

Security Association Singapore supports allowing security officers to be seated while they are on duty.

Many security service buyers and managing agents believe that if security officers are allowed to sit, they will not be alert or will not carry out their duties properly. There is no evidence to show this.

In fact, the opposite is true - studies have shown that prolonged standing leads to fatigue, chronic venous insufficiency, leg cramps and back pain.

Therefore, officers who are made to stand for hours on end are likely to be less alert and less effective in carrying out their duties.

Security service buyers and managing agents should therefore refrain from putting out tenders for security services that require security officers to stand for long hours. There is no harm letting officers sit while on duty.

Muhammad Azhar Mohamed Iqbal

Assistant Executive Director

Security Association Singapore