Forum: No extra cost to upgrade of StarHub plan in many instances

We thank Mr Chan Meng Sun for his feedback and apologise for the inconvenience he is facing (Not a free upgrade to StarHub TV+, March 26).

We have since contacted Mr Chan, and are investigating and rectifying the root cause of the intermittent network link issue that is affecting his fibre TV set-top boxes.

We will also be following up with Mr Chan on his queries about StarHub TV+. Based on his specific entertainment content preferences, we will provide Mr Chan with details about our StarHub TV+ packages that will meet his needs, for him to make an informed choice.

StarHub TV+ is our latest entertainment service that offers customers the convenience of accessing linear TV channels and popular streaming services through one service provider.

Our fibre TV customers can upgrade to StarHub TV+ to enjoy significantly more content and, in many instances, at no extra cost for making the switch. In some instances, however, depending on the channel mix selected, there may be some changes.

Philemon Foo

Assistant Manager

Corporate Communications

StarHub