Forum: No excuse for subversion of international law in South China Sea

Mr Ron Ng Yong Kiang's Forum letter echoes the hollow words disseminated worldwide on Chinese social media platforms to justify China's illegal reclamation and militarisation of islands in the South China Sea (Is China the threat or the threatened?, Oct 20).

It seems to suggest that "context" alone can explain away China's blatant subversion of international law in this regard. Or that military or financial might is right because China has more resources than its poorer neighbours.

Whether China was the first or last to reclaim islands or militarise those in the area is irrelevant for the simple reason that all the other claimants have embarked on land reclamation activities for military and other purposes "legally" within their respective jurisdictions according to international law.

Unlike its fellow claimants, China also stands out for causing irreparable damage to the maritime environment via its brutal annexation of territory in the area.

Above all, China was given the opportunity to defend its claims against the Philippines in the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA), but chose to snub it, and lost. While it has expressed contempt for the PCA's 2016 ruling, it has also reportedly sought a deal with Manila to drop the verdict in exchange for more "investments". This manoeuvre to "buy up" a neighbour's sovereignty is as outrageous as Mr Ng's objection to the US Navy's lawful freedom of navigation exercises close to "unlawful" Chinese positions in the South China Sea.

Any civilised nation that feels threatened by others, or its own demons, would look to secure itself from within its territory first and foremost, among other legal measures, instead of annexing the global commons.

For example, has Beijing considered Hainan Island to expand its military defence to the hilt? Or Hong Kong Island for that matter now that it has imposed the national security law on the special administrative region? How about Cambodia as a pearl on its strategic string of defence, according to various reports?

Sad to say, the China that repeatedly trumpets its inevitable "peaceful" rise to all and sundry is now embroiled in more territorial disputes than any other country.

Toh Cheng Seong