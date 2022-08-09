Forum: No chaos, no walkout at G-20 meeting

I refer to the article "A fix-it strategy in President Jokowi's East Asia tour" (July 29) written by The Straits Times' Indonesia bureau chief Arlina Arshad.

As the Co-Sherpa of G-20 Indonesia, I would like to convey my strong disagreement with her depiction of the Group of 20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Calling the meeting "chaotic", the writer clearly did not depict the actual event on the ground and was simply incorrect in her reporting.

The Foreign Ministers' Meeting was done in a frank yet civil manner, befitting the G-20 tradition.

The writer should also note that the meeting was extremely successful in gathering all G-20 foreign ministers in the same place - the first time that all members have come together for a high-level meeting this year. As a matter of fact, having all G-20 foreign ministers in attendance in person is quite a feat.

As someone who was present for the entire duration of the Foreign Ministers' Meeting, I can attest that what the writer characterised as barbed exchanges were, in fact, opportunities for foreign ministers to have earnest discussions and engage with one another.

On the sidelines, the Foreign Ministers' Meeting also provided a valuable opportunity for numerous bilateral meetings between the ministers, all contributing to the spirit of dialogue and efforts to find solutions to global challenges.

The writer also mentioned a walkout when there was none. As with any other multilateral meetings, several foreign ministers used the opportunity to have bilateral discussions during the substantive sessions.

In fact, there were at least 11 bilateral meetings when the Foreign Ministers' Meeting was in session. These do not constitute walkouts, but regular occurrences in a multilateral setting.

The report also failed to mention any resource person on that claim, making the article baseless and unjust.

The Indonesian presidency respects the honest work of journalism. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been working together and closely with the media, and I have been providing regular briefings on the presidency.

Dian Triansyah Djani

Ambassador

Indonesia's G-20 Co-Sherpa

Editor's note

We stand by our reporting, which reflected how the G-20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting was fraught, due to the exchanges between diplomats as well as a walkout by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. These incidents were also widely reported by many media outlets, both local and international.