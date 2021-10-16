Forum: No automatic requirement for noise barriers at worksites

We refer to Mr Kang Kim Seng's letter, "No explanation for why noise barrier can't be put up at construction site" (Oct 9).

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has closely monitored construction work at the Mayflower Primary School worksite.

In the last two years, enforcement action has been taken against the contractor for exceeding the regulatory noise limits.

The worksite has otherwise complied with permissible noise limits since construction started.

NEA works closely with the industry and development agencies to minimise construction noise without unduly impeding progress or adding unnecessarily to construction costs.

An outcome-based approach is taken in regulating construction noise, and there is no automatic requirement for perimeter noise barriers to be erected if regulatory noise limits can be met.

The use of perimeter noise barriers by contractors is also subject to site-specific considerations such as the topography of the worksite, availability of space, and effectiveness of the noise barriers.

For the Mayflower Primary School worksite, we note that the contractor has put in place other noise mitigation measures, including using quieter concrete crushers for demolition work, deploying localised inflatable noise barriers within the worksite to contain sources of noise, and reducing the intensity of construction activities.

NEA will do its best to balance the needs of different stakeholders so that building works do not take longer than necessary, and utilise the most suitable noise mitigation measures.

Chan Chin Kai

Director

Pollution Control 2 Division

National Environment Agency