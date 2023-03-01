Forum: No. 1 priority should be to end Russia-Ukraine war

No matter who starts a war and for whatever reason it was started, the No. 1 priority for the world must be to get the warring parties to end the war.

Thus, I was surprised by Professor Tommy Koh’s commentary, which did not focus on putting a stop to the Russia-Ukraine war (Why Putin must not be allowed to succeed in his act of aggression, Feb 24).

The West is now focused on stopping Russia’s plan to acquire Ukrainian territory, and is supplying Ukraine with more arms, thus prolonging the war. This will mean that more people will have to suffer or die.

With vast resources at his disposal, it is unlikely that Russian President Vladimir Putin will back down any time soon.

And with the West supplying arms, it is also unlikely that Ukraine will back down any time soon.

The world should instead focus on getting both sides to reach an immediate ceasefire, no matter who is right or wrong.

Liu Fook Thim