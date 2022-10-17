Forum: Nitpicking on exam questions not doing kids any good

Every year after the Primary School Leaving Examination, complaints about the examination questions are reported (Assumptions behind PSLE science question are contentious, Oct 14).

It is understandable that parents would be anxious about their children's performance.

However, it is not doing their children any good to go through the exam papers nitpicking on the questions. We should trust the Ministry of Education (MOE) to do its best to ensure every student would be properly and fairly assessed.

Even if the child's result is not good enough to get to the secondary school of his choice, it is not the end of the world.

He can still excel in any secondary school as long as he remains motivated and works hard.

After all, MOE has always reiterated that every school is a good school.

Instead of agonising over the questions, parents should move on once the exam is over and reward their children for their hard work over the past year.

Lee Yim May