Forum: Nitpicking on exam questions not doing kids any good

Updated
Published
51 sec ago

Every year after the Primary School Leaving Examination, complaints about the examination questions are reported (Assumptions behind PSLE science question are contentious, Oct 14).

It is understandable that parents would be anxious about their children's performance.

However, it is not doing their children any good to go through the exam papers nitpicking on the questions. We should trust the Ministry of Education (MOE) to do its best to ensure every student would be properly and fairly assessed.

Even if the child's result is not good enough to get to the secondary school of his choice, it is not the end of the world.

He can still excel in any secondary school as long as he remains motivated and works hard.

After all, MOE has always reiterated that every school is a good school.

Instead of agonising over the questions, parents should move on once the exam is over and reward their children for their hard work over the past year.

Lee Yim May

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top