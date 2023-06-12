Forum: NHG Polyclinics have process to ensure effective communication with patients

We refer to the letter, “Consider language abilities of elderly patients”, by Mr Edward Lee Chee Weng (June 5).

We would like to assure Mr Lee that patient communication is a key component of effective healthcare delivery in the National Healthcare Group Polyclinics (NHGP).

On a patient’s first visit to our polyclinic, the patient’s language preference is captured via the electronic medical record system. We also maintain a list of trained staff who are conversant in the different vernacular languages, and who will be on hand to help patients who speak only dialects in the consultation process.

Based on our records, Mr Lee’s mother’s previous visits were attended to by either Cantonese- or Mandarin-speaking staff. On her most recent visit, the nurses who had attended to her were away.

The covering non-Mandarin speaking nurse engaged our care coordinator to assist in Mandarin translation after Mr Lee’s mother indicated that she could understand Mandarin.

As the patient did not request additional language assistance during the consultation, our staff continued to converse with her in Mandarin, while checking to ensure that she understood the information given to her. At the end of the session, she was also given pamphlets on her medical condition for her family’s reference.

We are grateful for Mr Lee’s feedback. At NHGP, we are committed to ensuring effective two-way communication for every patient. We have reached out to Mr Lee to explain and clarify the matter and wish him and his mother the best of health.

Dr Tan Khai Wei

Head, Toa Payoh Polyclinic

National Healthcare Group Polyclinics