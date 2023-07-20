Forum: Next-generation hawkers play a part in keeping traditions alive

I was heartened to read about next-generation hawkers Godon Koh and Chiharu Oaku bearing the torch as successors to Mr Koh’s family hawker business (Singapore’s hawker scene is going cosmopolitan with foreigners taking over the stove, July 15). It is inspiring that they gave up lucrative private sector jobs to play a part in preserving our Unesco-recognised hawker culture.

Mr Koh’s satay and rojak hawker business was started by his grandfather back in 1978. Next-generation hawkers like Mr Koh and Ms Oaku are not just carrying on a family business but also traditions built on specific values. It is their responsibility to keep these traditions and rituals alive. The epicurean tapestry that is Singapore’s hawker culture is an inextricable part of the Singapore narrative.

Besides the obviously great food, each hawker serves up his own storied past, be it stories of famous people who have through the years savoured his fare, or how he beat the odds back in the day to turn the business around. Appreciating and supporting our next-generation hawkers is certainly food for thought.

Woon Wee Min