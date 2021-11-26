Forum: Next-gen ERP will be infrastructure-lite with satellite-based tech

We refer to the letters by writers Larry Leong (Cameras and video analytics the way to go for next-gen ERP) and Chan Mun Wei (Rethink how to do things in a greener way for next-gen ERP), published on Nov 22.

Making our land transport greener is a priority for the Land Transport Authority (LTA), and congestion management remains a key instrument to do so. The next-gen Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system leverages Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) technology, which is a commonly used navigational technology today.

With GNSS, we will be infrastructure-lite and can collect aggregated traffic data better, to improve traffic management and transport planning. Motorists will also enjoy more value-added services, such as advance alerts on charging locations, real-time traffic information and road safety advisories. We will ensure that information displayed will not be distracting or affect safety.

A key component of the next-gen ERP system is the on-board unit (OBU). The OBU has been designed to ensure that the functions can be performed reliably and securely with highest assurance, can operate with existing systems and allow operations in different vehicle types and vehicle environment. The OBU also comes with security features that are superior to those of a smartphone.

In response to public feedback, LTA has been studying the option of allowing motorists to use their smartphones as the OBU display screens. We will share more details of the design and features of the next-gen ERP before starting the OBU installation exercise in 2023.

On payment of ERP charges, motorists who prefer to use their credit or debit cards instead of stored-value cards (for example, CashCards) can already sign up for back-end payment services today. This feature will continue to be supported in the next-gen ERP system.

Lam Wee Shann

Chief Innovation and Transport Technology Officer

Land Transport Authority