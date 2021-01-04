Forum: News of HSR project's cancellation disappointing, but ties still intact

The news about the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project is disappointing (How Covid-19 killed the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore HSR project, Jan 1).

My family and I had been looking forward to the completion of the HSR project, as we have close relatives and friends living in Kuala Lumpur and Melaka, and we usually travel there by road, which takes several hours.

However, I believe that this recent development will not affect Singapore's strong bilateral relations with Malaysia. It is Singapore's closest neighbour and both countries share many common traits.

I hope that the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link rail shuttle service will materialise for both countries' mutual benefit.

There are many Malaysians working here, especially in essential services such as healthcare, food and beverage, and public transport, as well as the cleaning industry.

Many Singaporeans also love to travel to Johor Baru, especially during weekends and public holidays, for leisure, food, shopping and vehicle grooming.

I hope that both countries will continue to work together on various areas and issues.

Muhammad Dzul Azhan Sahban