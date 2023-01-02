Forum: New Year countdown a superb welcome to 2023

The Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2023 was very impressive. The fireworks were extravagant, and the lead-up to the main event just as spectacular.

I have not missed any of the New Year countdown shows that were held at Marina Bay. The 2023 celebration certainly excelled in comparison with previous years’, not just in beauty but also in execution.

I appreciated not having to wait for the grand finale to be wowed, and was already impressed beyond words before the stroke of midnight. I am sure everyone else at the bay was just as pleased.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip