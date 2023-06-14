Forum: New public entertainment licences unlikely to be issued for Joo Chiat

We refer to the letter by Mr Lim Wei Siong, “Sad to see rise in number of KTV lounges and pubs in Joo Chiat” (June 6).

Under the Public Entertainments Act 1958, all KTV lounges and pubs require a public entertainment licence to operate.

Joo Chiat is one of the locations where a new public entertainment licence is unlikely to be granted.

This is to manage the number of public entertainment establishments and mitigate law-and-order concerns in the area.

Over the past 20 years, the number of such establishments in Joo Chiat has decreased by around 50 per cent.

Even so, the police continue to conduct regular enforcement checks in the area, including on the existing licensed public entertainment establishments. In the first half of 2023, two persons were investigated and fined for offences under the Public Entertainments Act 1958.

The police will continue to conduct regular enforcement operations in the area and will take action against errant operators and their patrons.

Lin Zhihao

Superintendent of Police

Assistant Director (Media Relations Division)

Public Affairs Department

Singapore Police Force