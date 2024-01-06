Forum: New pricing for fitness programmes still lower than those for commercial ones

We refer to the recent feedback on our strength-training programme by Mr Zainal Abdul Karim (Relook increase in fees for strength-training programme, Jan 4).

Our strength-training programmes are fitness programmes for seniors who are well, and looking to increase or maintain their functional abilities and confidence in taking on day-to-day physical activities. These programmes are conducted in small groups and run by professional trainers.

For the past few years, we have been subsidising the cost of these programmes.

However, as we look to expand the programmes to more seniors, we are unable to continue doing so and have made the difficult decision to adjust our prices. This adjustment will help cover a fair wage to our trainers, and keep up with inflation.

The adjusted pricing at $23 per session continues to be significantly below that of similar commercial fitness programmes.

Nevertheless, to help cushion the increase for existing clients, we have offered a one-time renewal of their packages at current prices. We are also looking at ways to create more affordable versions of our programmes.

We would like to thank Mr Zainal for his feedback and will work with him to explore options to achieve his wellness goals more affordably.

We also wish to assure him that we remain mindful of the financial concerns of seniors as we strive to provide value through our programmes and services.

Goh Siew Hor (Dr)

Head, Clinical and Allied Health Services

NTUC Health Co-operative Ltd