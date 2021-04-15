Forum: New noise standards should also apply to existing cars

It is encouraging that the National Environment Agency (NEA) has finally decided to tighten vehicular noise standards, but I am disappointed by one of the caveats (Quieter cars from 2023 under new noise standards, April 8).

According to NEA's press statement, existing vehicles and those registered before NEA adopts the latest United Nations noise standards from April 1, 2023, will be subject to either the in-use standards or the new UN standards, whichever is less stringent. NEA said that the in-use standards will be reviewed in "due course".

This is disconcerting. It means that we might still have vehicles that emit noise up to 100 decibels (as per current regulations) all the way up to 2033.

For reference, 100 decibels is roughly the noise level at a construction site. Such noise levels are potentially harmful, to the extent that our Workplace Safety and Health Act caps exposure to this level of sound at 15 minutes per day to prevent noise-induced hearing loss.

Recent research has also shown that persistent noise exposure is not benign, and harms health.

The BBC reported that noise pollution is linked to chronic inflammation, which then makes one predisposed to heart attacks.

Noise is not just a temporary inconvenience to be tolerated, but also has permanent adverse effects on health.

No corner of our small country is spared from loud noises.

Furthermore, a high population density means that many more people are affected by loud noises than in a sparsely populated country. Surely it is in the public's best interest to rein in noisy vehicles definitively.

I urge the NEA to look into accelerating the review of the in-use standards. Fundamentally, strict regulations are more than just about eliminating a nuisance, as they directly improve the well-being of all Singaporeans.

Lee Yuan Hwa (Dr)