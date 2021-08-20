Forum: New mortgage loan product answers some of seniors' retirement concerns

I read with excitement and relief that DBS Bank has stepped forward with the Home Equity Income Loan, which gives seniors who are asset-rich but cash-poor a means to monetise their properties for their retirements (DBS' new loan targets asset-rich, cash-poor retirees, Aug 17).

The scheme allows Singapore residents aged 65 to 79 living in fully paid private properties to borrow against their homes to top up their Central Provident Fund (CPF) Retirement Accounts. Consequently, they will receive higher monthly payouts under the CPF Life scheme to fund their retirement.

The maximum loan amount is the amount that a retiree needs to reach the prevailing CPF Enhanced Retirement Sum, while the minimum is the difference between the retiree's savings and the prevailing Full Retirement Sum.

The loan has a maximum tenure of 30 years or up to when the retiree reaches 95 years old, while the interest rate is fixed at 2.88 per cent a year.

The repayment is due at the end of the 30-year loan tenure, when the borrower dies, or if the property is sold during the loan tenure.

Three important features of the scheme answer many retirees' concerns.

First, they can continue to stay in their home.

Second, they do not need to make monthly loan repayments.

Finally, if the property's value drops during the loan tenure, they do not need to top up to reduce the loan quantum.

Many Singaporeans have used up a big portion of their CPF money to service their housing loans throughout their working lives, only to find themselves in a situation where their depleted CPF retirement savings are insufficient to meet their minimum retirement needs.

They are then left with the option to downsize and move out of their home, or to live a less-than-desired retirement lifestyle due to insufficient retirement savings.

Many parents have a desire to leave an asset which they have spent their entire life acquiring and paying for.

Leasing out part of the home to strangers for income is ideal in theory but messy in practice, when seniors have to deal with the many logistical and behavioural challenges in a landlord versus tenant situation.

With higher monthly payouts after the top-up to their CPF Retirement Account by the Home Equity Income Loan, seniors can live a much-deserved retirement lifestyle commensurate with their years of hard work rendered to their family and the nation.

Chen Seh Choong