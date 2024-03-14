Forum: New Lions coach may just be what’s needed to reset Singapore football

It is heartening to finally see Yokohama Marinos and Tokyo Verdy veteran coach Tsutomu Ogura work his magic on the Lions (Lots of positives, says new Lions coach Tsutomu Ogura after first training session, March 11).

I am looking forward to his unique brand of high-intensity, attacking football being played by the Lions.

He rightfully pointed out before that the players’ attitude must be one where they never give up.

It is this indomitable Japanese spirit of shichiten-hakki –meaning to fall down seven times and get up eight times –that made it possible for coach Ogura to orchestrate, against all odds, Tokyo Verdy’s promotion to the J. League top tier last season.

After an eventful and at times litigious past year plaguing the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) and local football (FAS council member provisionally suspended for potential breach, Jan 3; Ex-FAS deputy director duped football body into disbursing over $609,000 to firms linked to him, Jan 3; and SEA Games 2023: FAS chief calls Malaysia defeat ‘one of the worst nights in history’, May 12, 2023), Ogura may just be the reset needed to reverse the stagnant state of football in Singapore.

Singapore football fans should use this opportunity to come together as the proverbial “12th man” of the Lions to support Ogura and the FAS, and galvanise local football to a brighter future.

Woon Wee Min