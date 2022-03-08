Forum: New jab-differentiation options for diners at coffee shops and canteens are confusing

I refer to the report that coffee shops and canteens now have three options on how vaccination-differentiated safe management measures can be implemented to control groups of up to five fully vaccinated diners entering their premises (Three jab-differentiation options for operators of coffee shops, canteens, March 7).

This new change seems more complicated and confusing for both customers and operators.

It would be good if the authorities could make the measures easier to understand.

Martin Lee Ming Han