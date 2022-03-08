Forum: New jab-differentiation options for diners at coffee shops and canteens are confusing

Updated
Published
48 sec ago

I refer to the report that coffee shops and canteens now have three options on how vaccination-differentiated safe management measures can be implemented to control groups of up to five fully vaccinated diners entering their premises (Three jab-differentiation options for operators of coffee shops, canteens, March 7).

This new change seems more complicated and confusing for both customers and operators.

It would be good if the authorities could make the measures easier to understand.

Martin Lee Ming Han

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top