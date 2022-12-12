Forum: New ITE course in line with Singapore’s ambitions in agriculture

I applaud efforts by the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) to offer students new industry-relevant courses (7 new ITE diploma courses to be introduced in April 2023, Dec 8).

Among them, the new work-study diploma programme in agriculture and aquaculture technology stands out for reflecting Singapore’s ambition to become a leading urban agriculture and aquaculture technology hub in South-east Asia.

The agriculture industry is at the forefront of digitalisation. In places like the European Union and the United States, a growing array of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, Internet of Things devices and wireless communication are being used in farming activities.

In 2020, Enterprise Singapore said that it had set aside more than $55 million to help local agriculture and aquaculture firms innovate ($55 million grant to boost growth of local agri-food tech sector, June 26, 2020).

The challenge now is how to get students interested in the new course, since agriculture is not something that is on the mind of most Singaporeans.

Perhaps ITE could take some time and effort to enhance awareness of the agriculture and aquaculture technology course before it is introduced, so that more people will take it up.

Osman V.P. Mohamed