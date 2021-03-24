Forum: New health declaration not needed after change in DPS insurer

We refer to Mr Lim Fung Ming's letter "Change in DPS insurer may mean new exclusions for some" (March 22).

Mr Lim had expressed concerns that the transfer of Dependants' Protection Scheme (DPS) policies from NTUC Income to Great Eastern Life (GEL) would be detrimental to Income's DPS policyholders.

We would like to assure him that GEL is required to take over all obligations of DPS policies issued under Income, and GEL is doing so with better benefits at lower premiums.

Any medical condition that had developed on or after the commencement of the Income DPS policy will continue to be covered by GEL after the transfer.

Income DPS policyholders were not asked to submit a new health declaration.

The misunderstanding could have arisen because of the inclusion of a generic DPS information leaflet. This leaflet provides general information to Central Provident Fund (CPF) members who are interested in signing up for DPS. We regret that this generic information leaflet caused this confusion.

GEL will amend the leaflet to make it clearer and continue to work to ensure a smooth transition for CPF members moving to the enhanced DPS under GEL.

DPS members with further queries may contact GEL on 6839-4565 or write to dps-sg@greateasternlife.com

Peh Er Yan

Group Director (Housing and Investment Group)

Central Provident Fund Board

Patrick Kok

Managing Director (Group Operations)

Great Eastern Life