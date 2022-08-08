Forum: New e-booking portal for busking levels playing field

As a busker, I find that the National Arts Council's (NAC) new e-booking system for busking slots levels the playing field (Some voice dismay at new booking system for busking slots, July 26).

Previously, there were Orchard buskers, then everyone else. I myself was restricted to only a few relatively obscure locations. Now, I have the whole island to choose from. From the heartland to popular malls, I can try out different locations and see what works best.

I now have busked at West Coast Park, Tras Link Park and Suntec. Once, I earned a much-appreciated $100 in one hour. I have enjoyed all these locations and am looking forward to trying out many more.

I like to busk during the day, usually on weekdays. Under the old system, I would not have been able to do this at a good location, as the space would be allocated to another busker. It was a waste, as most of those buskers like to perform in the evening and on weekends.

It was also inconvenient, as I would not know if my location was available until I had gone down - carrying all my gear - to check. If a busker was already there, it would have been a pointless trip.

Now, I can see online if the space is available, book a slot, then go down. This lets me plan my day better and ensures I can pick my children up from school on time.

Also, multiple parties have reached out to me, having seen my schedule and social media links on the NAC busking portal, and this has helped bring me opportunities that did not exist previously.

It is great to see the increasing popularity of busking in Singapore. I truly believe a rising tide lifts all boats, and I am looking forward to more and better busking locations.

Christopher Wheadon